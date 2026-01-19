Kolkata, January 19: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has officially released the schedule for the second phase of interviews and aptitude tests for the recruitment of primary school teachers. Candidates who qualified for the recruitment process can now access the detailed phase-wise schedule on the board's official website at wbbpe.wb.gov.in. This latest announcement follows the successful completion of the first phase and marks a critical step in filling vacant teaching positions across the state’s government-aided and sponsored primary schools.

It must be noted that the schedule has been specifically released for Bengali-medium candidates from the districts of Kolkata, Jhargram, and Jalpaiguri. Candidates who have qualified for this stage must check the interview dates and document requirements to ensure their eligibility. Candidates from Kolkata will attend on Jan 27-28; Jhargram candidates on Jan 28-29; and Jalpaiguri candidates on Jan 29-30.

Phase 2 Interview Schedule and Timeline

According to the notification issued by the WBBPE, the second phase of the interview and aptitude test process is set to commence shortly. This phase is part of the ongoing 2022-24 recruitment cycle aimed at candidates who have successfully cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

The Board has specified that the interviews will be conducted in a centralised manner, with specific dates assigned to different districts. Candidates are advised to check their individual time slots and reporting venues as mentioned in their downloaded call letters.

How to Download Call Letters

The Board has enabled the download link for the Phase 2 Interview Call Letters on its official portal. Candidates are required to follow these steps to secure their documents:

Visit the Official Website: Navigate to wbbpe.wb.gov.in .

Navigate to . Access Recruitment Link: Locate the section dedicated to the "2022-24 Primary Teacher Recruitment."

Locate the section dedicated to the "2022-24 Primary Teacher Recruitment." Enter Credentials: Candidates must input their Registration Number and Date of Birth to log in.

Candidates must input their Registration Number and Date of Birth to log in. Download and Print: Once the call letter appears, it should be saved and printed, as a physical copy is mandatory for entry into the interview venue.

Required Documentation for Candidates

The WBBPE has emphasised that candidates must bring original documents along with self-attested photocopies for verification on the day of the interview. Essential items include:

The downloaded Interview Call Letter.

TET Admit Card and Qualification Certificate.

Academic mark sheets and certificates (Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, and Graduation).

Professional qualification documents (D.El.Ed/B.Ed or equivalent).

Valid Identity Proof (Aadhar, Voter ID, or PAN card).

Caste or category certificates, if applicable.

The current recruitment drive is being conducted under strict transparency guidelines following previous legal challenges regarding teacher appointments in the state. The selection process involves a multi-stage evaluation, including the marks obtained in the TET, academic performance, and the marks awarded during the interview and aptitude test.

The aptitude test specifically evaluates a candidate’s teaching ability and classroom management skills. By breaking the interview process into multiple phases, the Board aims to manage the large volume of applicants effectively while ensuring a thorough verification of credentials.

