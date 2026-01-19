The registration for the CUET PG 2026 exam will close on January 14 (Photo Credits: exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg)

New Delhi, January 19: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 tomorrow, January 20. Following a recent extension from the original mid-January deadline, this represents the final opportunity for aspirants to apply for postgraduate programs at Central, State, and participating private universities nationwide. Candidates have until 11:50 PM on Tuesday to complete their online forms and successfully transact their application fees.

With the exam scheduled to take place in March, the NTA has urged students not to wait until the final hours to avoid potential technical delays due to heavy server traffic. CCRAS Answer Key 2025 Released at ccras.nic.in: Only 2 Days Left To Raise Objections Before January 21 Deadline, Know How To Submit Challenges.

Critical Deadlines for Candidates

Students must keep the following revised schedule in mind to ensure their applications are processed:

Last Date to Apply: January 20, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment: January 20, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Correction Window: January 23 to January 25, 2026

Examination Period: Tentatively scheduled for March 2026

How to Apply: Step-by-Step Process to Apply for CUET PG 2026

The application process is conducted entirely online. Candidates are advised to have their academic certificates, a scanned photograph, and a digital signature ready before starting.

Visit the Portal: Go to the official NTA website for the exam at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

Go to the official NTA website for the exam at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG. New Registration: Click on the "New Candidate Registration" link. Provide basic details such as name, email, and mobile number to generate a system-generated application number.

Click on the "New Candidate Registration" link. Provide basic details such as name, email, and mobile number to generate a system-generated application number. Form Completion: Log in using the application number and password. Fill in personal details, educational qualifications, and preferred course/university choices.

Log in using the application number and password. Fill in personal details, educational qualifications, and preferred course/university choices. Upload Documents: Upload a recent passport-size photograph (80 per cent face visible against a white background) and a scanned signature in JPG/JPEG format.

Upload a recent passport-size photograph (80 per cent face visible against a white background) and a scanned signature in JPG/JPEG format. Fee Payment: Complete the process by paying the requisite fee via Net Banking, Credit/Debit Card, or UPI. The registration is only considered successful once the payment confirmation page is generated.

Application Fees and Paper Choices

For the 2026 session, the fee structure is based on the number of test papers selected. General category candidates are typically charged INR 1,400 for up to two test papers, with an additional INR 600 for each subsequent paper. Fees for reserved categories (OBC-NCL, EWS, SC/ST, and PwD) are slightly lower, ranging from INR 1,000 to INR 1,200 for the initial two papers. Candidates can opt for a maximum of four test papers this year. CBSE Board Exams 2026: Admit Cards Out for Private Candidates at cbse.gov.in, Here’s How To Download.

The Role of CUET PG

CUET PG has become the mandatory gateway for admissions to over 190 participating institutions, including prominent names like Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Banaras Hindu University (BHU). The 2026 exam will be held across 292 cities in India and 16 international locations. By standardising the entrance process, the NTA aims to provide a level playing field for students from diverse geographical and socioeconomic backgrounds, eliminating the need to appear for multiple individual university entrance tests.

