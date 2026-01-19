Mumbai, January 19: The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has officially activated the objection window for the Group A, B, and C recruitment examination answer keys. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) held between November 24 and December 4, 2025, can now access the provisional answer key via the official portal. With the deadline set for January 21, 2026, applicants have only two days remaining to review their responses and flag any discrepancies.

The release of the answer key is a critical step in the 394-post recruitment drive, which covers various roles including Research Officers, Staff Nurses, and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). By providing a transparent window for challenges, the Council aims to ensure accuracy before the final results are processed. Candidates are encouraged to download their specific question papers and response sheets immediately to avoid the last-minute technical rush on the portal.

CCRAS Answer Key 2025 Released: Objection Window and Deadlines

The official objection window opened at 11:00 AM on January 19 and is scheduled to close at 11:59 PM on January 21, 2026. This brief three-day period is the only time allowed for candidates to contest any answers provided in the provisional key.

Any challenges submitted after the Wednesday night deadline will not be entertained by the Council. Furthermore, CCRAS has explicitly stated that objections must be submitted through the prescribed online link; submissions via email, post, or in-person will be summarily rejected.

CCRAS Answer Key 2025 Released: How to Raise an Objection

Visit the official website at ccras.nic.in and log in using your registered User ID and Password.

View the provisional answer key alongside your marked responses.

For every question being challenged, the candidate must upload clear, credible supporting evidence or documents in PDF format.

Complete the payment of INR 300 for each selected question and submit the form before the deadline.

Fee Structure and Refund Policy

To maintain the integrity of the process, CCRAS has implemented a non-refundable processing fee of INR 300 per question challenged. This fee must be paid online using the same payment methods (Net Banking, Credit/Debit Cards, or UPI) used during the initial application process.

The Council has clarified that the fee will be refunded to the candidate only if the objection is found to be valid by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is rejected, the fee will be forfeited. The decision made by the experts and the Council following the review will be final and binding on all parties.

The recruitment process, initiated under Advertisement No. 04/2025, seeks to fill 394 vacancies across 30 CCRAS institutes and units nationwide. The selection process involves a weighted combination of the CBT and interviews for Group A posts, while Group B and C selections are primarily based on the written examination performance. Following the resolution of these objections, a final answer key will be released, which will serve as the basis for the declaration of the final results.

