Mumbai, March 11: The Ministry of Home Affairs notified the rules for implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), on Monday, March 11. The CAA facilitates the process of granting citizenship to undocumented migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. It was passed by Parliament in December 2019 and subsequently approved by then-President Ram Nath Kovind. The CAA aims to address the concerns of persecuted minorities in these neighbouring countries.

The Citizenship Amendment Act seeks to provide citizenship to six minority communities, namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians, who fled religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. The law is designed to benefit individuals who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, without proper documentation. Notably, Muslims are excluded from the ambit of CAA, as they are not considered minorities in the specified countries. Here are ten key points to grasp the essence of CAA and its impact. What Are CAA Rules? e-Gazette Website 'Crashes' as Government 'Notifies' Rules To Implement Citizenship Amendment Act.

Understanding Citizenship Amendment Act

Eligibility Criteria: The CAA extends citizenship eligibility to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian minorities fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Deadline for Entry: To qualify for citizenship under CAA, migrants must have entered India on or before December 31, 2014. Fast-Track Process: Citizenship will be granted to eligible migrants within six years, expediting the naturalisation process. CAA Rules Notified: MHA Announces Implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act. Residency Requirement: The residency requirement for naturalisation has been reduced from 11 years to five for eligible migrants. Muslim Exclusion: Muslims are excluded from CAA eligibility as they are not considered minorities in the specified countries. Online Application: The Ministry of Home Affairs has launched an online portal for CAA applicants, streamlining the application process. Documentation: Applicants are not required to submit documents except for declaring their entry year into India without travel documents. Rationale for Three Countries: CAA addresses religious persecution in countries where the state religion discriminates against minority communities. Impact on Indian Citizens: CAA does not affect the citizenship status of Indian citizens, focusing solely on migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. NRC Clarification: CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are distinct initiatives, and according to government statements, there is no direct correlation between them.

The CAA, an integral part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's 2019 manifesto, aims to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants facing persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before 2015. This notification paves the way for the implementation of CAA, facilitating the process of granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from these countries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2024 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).