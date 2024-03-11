The Home Ministry on Monday, March 11, reportedly notified the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thereby paving the way for granting citizenship to people of certain faiths facing persecution in other countries and having moved to India before 2015. However, minutes after the MHA said that it would notify the CAA rules, the e-gazette website crashed. A user on X, formerly Twitter said, "CAA rules notified, and e-gazette website crashes!" In its post, the MHA said, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be notifying today, the Rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019)." CAA Rules Notified: MHA Announces Implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act.

E-Gazette Website Crashes!

CAA rules notified, and e-gazette website crashes! pic.twitter.com/f5mVLJWyRp — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) March 11, 2024

MHA Will Be Notifying Today

The applications will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided. (2/2)@HMOIndia @PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)