Delhi, May 5: In light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed several states to conduct civil defence mock drills. These exercises aim to assess and enhance the nation's preparedness for potential hostile attacks. Following the deadly attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, the mock drills are seen as a critical measure to ensure civilian safety, infrastructure protection, and coordinated responses in case of emergencies. This move comes at a time when tensions along the India-Pakistan border are high, with cross-border skirmishes and attacks continuing in the aftermath of the attack.

The civil defence mock drills will focus on various emergency response measures, including activating air raid sirens, training civilians on self-protection, and implementing crash blackout measures to shield vital installations. Additionally, efforts will be made to ensure that evacuation plans are up to date and rehearsed across key areas. These drills are seen as an essential exercise to prepare the public and government agencies for any future security threats. Let's know what the Civil Defence Mock Drill is and when it will take place, along with the key measures that will be taken during the drills. Civil Defence Mock Drills Ordered Across States on May 07 Amid India-Pakistan Tension; Air Raid Warning Siren Tests, Civilian Training in Focus.

What Is the Civil Defence Mock Drill?

A Civil Defence Mock Drill is a practice operation designed to prepare civilians and authorities for potential emergencies, such as air raids or hostile attacks. It involves simulating real-life scenarios to evaluate the effectiveness of safety measures, communication, and response protocols. The drills typically include activating air raid sirens, training the public on self-protection, implementing blackout measures, and ensuring that evacuation plans are practised. Pakistani Hackers Target India, Multiple Indian Defence Websites Hacked in Major Cyber Attack Days After Pahalgam Massacre.

When Will It Take Place?

The Civil Defence Mock Drill will take place on May 7, as directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. This exercise follows recent security concerns, particularly after the deadly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. It aims to assess civil defence preparedness across the nation.

What Measures Will Be Taken During the Civil Defence Mock Drill?

During the Civil Defence Mock Drill, the following measures will be taken:

Activation of air raid warning sirens. Training for civilians and students on self-protection during hostile attacks. Implementation of crash blackout measures. Camouflaging of vital plants and installations. Updating and rehearsing evacuation plans.

The upcoming Civil Defence Mock Drill comes in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives and escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. With Pakistan-backed terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) reportedly behind the attack, these drills aim to enhance India's preparedness for any potential threats. As the nation continues to grapple with rising cross-border hostilities, strengthening civil defence measures has become crucial in safeguarding both civilians and critical infrastructure.

