The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today, May 5, directed several states to conduct mock drills on Wednesday, May 7, to strengthen civil defence preparedness in the event of a hostile attack. The direction to conduct civil defence mock drills comes amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. According to sources, the planned measures include the operationalisation of air raid warning sirens, training of civilians and students on protective civil defence protocols and implementation of crash blackout procedures. Additionally, the mock drills will include measures such as early camouflaging of critical infrastructure and installations and updating evacuation plans, along with rehearsals to ensure swift and coordinated responses during emergencies. Pakistani Hackers Target India, Multiple Indian Defence Websites Hacked in Major Cyber Attack Days After Pahalgam Massacre.

