Mumbai, May 17: In a major counter-espionage operation spanning Haryana and Punjab, six Indian nationals, including Jyoti Malhotra, a popular travel blogger from Hisar, have been arrested for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence operatives. The accused reportedly acted as agents, informants, and financial conduits in a wider network run by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), targeting vulnerable individuals through emotional manipulation and monetary inducements.

Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, was declared persona non grata and sent back on May 13, 2025, following India's decisive strikes on several terrorists camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in retaliation to April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Investigators say Danish played a central role in recruiting and coordinating Indian nationals for espionage activities via encrypted platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat. Jyoti Malhotra Arrested for Espionage: Haryana-Based YouTuber Held for Spying for Pakistan.

Who is Jyoti Malhota?

Among those arrested is Jyoti Malhotra, a Haryana-based YouTuber known for her channel “Travel with Jo”, which boasts over 377,000 subscribers. A travel blogger and influencer, Malhotra visited Pakistan in 2023 after securing a visa through commission agents. During her visit, she reportedly came into close contact with Danish and was subsequently introduced to Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Reports said Jyoti Malhotra shared sensitive information related to Indian locations and used her social media platform to portray Pakistan in a positive light. She also reportedly travelled to Indonesia's Bali with a Pakistani operative and developed an intimate relationship with him. Malhotra has been charged under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. A written confession has been obtained, and her case has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing, Hisar. Jyoti Malhotra’s ‘Bullet Train of China’ Viral Video: From Racist Remarks to Ticketless Bus Ride, Indian YouTuber Faces Backlash for Tone-Deaf Travel Vlog, Issues Apology.

Five More People Arrested in Espionage Case

The remaining accused include Guzala and Banu Nasreena, widows from Malerkotla, Punjab, who were lured with promises of marriage and financial support; Yameen Mohd, also from Malerkotla, involved in financial transactions; Devinder Singh Dhillon, a Sikh student from Kaithal who filmed cantonment areas; and Arman from Nuh, who procured Indian SIM cards and attended Defence Expo 2025 on Pakistani instructions.

Officials believe this is part of a broader espionage strategy that preys on individuals from socially and economically vulnerable backgrounds. Further investigation is ongoing.

