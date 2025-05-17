Haryana-based YouTuber and travel blogger Jyoti Malhotra is among the six people arrested across Haryana and Punjab for spying for Pakistan. The six have been arrested for leaking sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence. The key operatives acted as agents, financial conduits, and informants. Jyoti Malhotra ran a YouTube channel called "Travel with Jo." Jyoti Malhotra’s ‘Bullet Train of China’ Viral Video: From Racist Remarks to Ticketless Bus Ride, Indian YouTuber Faces Backlash for Tone-Deaf Travel Vlog, Issues Apology.

Jyoti Malhotra Arrested for Spying for Pakistan

