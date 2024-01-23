Mumbai, January 23: Karpoori Thakur, who will be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously, was a former Bihar Chief Minister and a socialist icon. Karpoori Thakur was born in the Nai (barber) caste to Gokul Thakur and Ramdulari Devi in Pitaunjhia village, which is now called Karpuri Gram. He rose from a poor background to become a powerful leader in Bihar, fighting for the rights of the oppressed and marginalized sections of society. He was inspired by nationalist ideas as a student and joined the All India Students Federation. Thakur followed the 'Lohia' school of thought, which advocated for the upliftment of lower castes.

Karpoori Thakur is best known for the "Karpoori Thakur Formula" for reservation, which gave 26% reservation to backward classes in Bihar in November 1978. This was a historic step that paved the way for the Mandal Commission recommendations in the 1990s. It also led to the emergence of regional parties that transformed the political scenario in the Hindi belt. Karpoori Thakur Awarded Bharat Ratna: PM Narendra Modi Says 'Delighted That Govt Conferred Highest Civilian Award to Jan Nayak'.

Karpoori Thakur's Contribution to Education Sector

Karpoori Thakur was also an education minister who removed English as a compulsory subject at the matriculation level, making it easier for many students to compete in exams. He set up many schools and colleges, especially in backward areas, and made education free up to the 8th grade, lowering the dropout rates. Karpoori Thakur Awarded Bharat Ratna: Former Bihar CM and Socialist Leader To Be Awarded India’s Highest Civilian Award Posthumously.

Karpoori Thakur also initiated land reforms, which transferred land from Zamindars to landless Dalits, earning him the respect and admiration of the masses. He faced a lot of opposition and harassment from the elite class, but he did not give up on his mission of social justice. Karpoori Thakur is still remembered as a mentor and a role model by many leaders in Bihar.

