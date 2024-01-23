Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his emotions after former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur was awarded Bharat Ratna. PM Narendra Modi said he was delighted that the Government of India decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur. "I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary," PM Modi posted on X. PM Modi further wrote that, " This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalized and a stalwart of equality and empowerment." Karpoori Thakur Awarded Bharat Ratna: Former Bihar CM and Socialist Leader To Be Awarded India’s Highest Civilian Award Posthumously.

Karpoori Thakur Awarded Bharat Ratna

I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring… pic.twitter.com/9fSJrZJPSP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2024

