Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 06 June 2026: Thunderstorms Expected with a Feels Like Temperature of 35°C

Mumbai, Maharashtra, is set to experience a weather pattern dominated by thunderstorms and high humidity on Saturday, June 06, 2026. Residents can expect a significant shift from the typical pre-monsoon heat, with the day’s temperature hovering around 29°C, but feeling considerably warmer at an estimated 35°C due to the oppressive humidity levels, which will be around 84%. These conditions are indicative of unsettled weather, with a notable chance of rainfall throughout the day. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 06 June 2026: Clear Skies with a High of 40°C.

Current Weather in Mumbai, Maharashtra — Saturday, 06 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 35°C Conditions Thunderstorm Humidity 84% Wind Speed 9 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Mumbai — Saturday, 06 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Thunderstorm 45% 8 km/h 02:00 28°C Thunderstorm 57% 7 km/h 04:00 28°C Thunderstorm 68% 4 km/h 06:00 28°C Thunderstorm 70% 6 km/h 08:00 29°C Light drizzle 63% 7 km/h 10:00 31°C Light drizzle 54% 9 km/h 12:00 32°C Thunderstorm 43% 11 km/h 14:00 33°C Thunderstorm 33% 14 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook suggests that the day will begin with thunderstorms and a 45% chance of rain at midnight, intensifying as the morning progresses. By 4 AM, the chance of rain will climb to 68%, still under thunderstorm conditions. As the morning advances, the intensity of the precipitation might lessen to a light drizzle between 8 AM and 10 AM, with temperatures gradually rising to 31°C. However, the chance of thunderstorms is predicted to return by noon, reaching a peak temperature of 33°C by 2 PM, accompanied by a decreasing chance of rain but still under a cloudy and potentially stormy sky. Wind speeds are expected to remain relatively light, averaging around 9 km/h, offering little respite from the humidity.

Recent local weather reports have indicated a pre-monsoon pattern of rain and thunderstorms impacting the region over the next few days, consistent with today's forecast. While the rest of Maharashtra has been experiencing heatwaves, Mumbai appears to be entering a phase of increased atmospheric moisture and convective activity, a phenomenon often observed as the monsoon season approaches. This contrast in weather patterns across the state highlights the localized nature of weather systems.

Given the forecast of thunderstorms and high humidity, Mumbaikars are advised to stay hydrated and carry umbrellas or raincoats. Opting for light, breathable clothing is recommended to manage the high 'feels like' temperature. Commuters should be prepared for potential delays due to sudden downpours or waterlogging, especially in low-lying areas. While the temperatures may not reach extreme highs, the combination of heat and humidity can be taxing, so limiting prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during the warmer hours is prudent. The presence of thunderstorms also necessitates caution, particularly for those engaged in outdoor activities. Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 06 June 2026: Expect a High of 31°C with Afternoon Rain.

Looking ahead, the forecast suggests this pattern of rain and thunderstorms is likely to persist for the next few days, offering a welcome, albeit humid, reprieve from drier, hotter conditions that often precede the official monsoon onset. Residents should continue to monitor weather updates for any significant changes as the day unfolds, particularly around the predicted thunderstorm activity in the afternoon.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).