4,000 EVMs Destroyed in Kolkata Fire: Pawan Khera Seeks EC Clarification (Watch Video)

A major fire at a government building in Kolkata's Alipore area has triggered a high-level investigation after West Bengal Minister Kaushik Chowdhury claimed that around 4,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were destroyed in the blaze.

The fire broke out on Wednesday at a nine-storey government building that houses several departments, including the South 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad office. According to Chowdhury, the EVMs gutted in the fire had been used across 10 constituencies during the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections. TMC Alleges BJP-EC Collusion, Shares Video Claiming Ballot Boxes Opened Without Stakeholders Ahead of Vote Counting.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the site, the minister said the incident did not appear to be a routine fire and that authorities were examining the possibility of sabotage. He pointed to the unusual pattern in which the fire spread through the building, noting that the blaze was initially detected on the second and third floors but later reached the upper levels without significantly affecting some middle floors.

Pawan Khera Seeks EC Clarification After Reported Destruction of 4,000 EVMs in Alipore Blaze

The @ECISVEEP must clarify whether these 4,000 EVMs were indeed used in the recent West Bengal elections. Otherwise, we can't help but wonder whether this was truly an accidental fire or the same convenient and mysterious kind of blaze that, in Bollywood movies, always seems to… pic.twitter.com/ryGzf2KgGB — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) June 12, 2026

"It does not appear to be a normal fire. We are investigating whether there was any sabotage," Chowdhury said, adding that the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

Firefighters continued cooling operations nearly 24 hours after the blaze erupted, with officials warning that pocket fires could still be present inside the structure. No casualties have been reported. Delhi Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out at Plastic and Shoe Manufacturing Unit in Narela Industrial Area, Fire Tenders on Spot (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, the South 24 Parganas administration has lodged a formal complaint with Alipore Police Station, prompting the registration of an FIR and the launch of an official investigation. Police and forensic experts are expected to examine the site to determine whether the fire was caused by an electrical fault or any other factor.

Authorities have sealed off the building and restricted access as investigators assess the damage to government records, infrastructure and security systems. Officials said forensic findings will play a key role in determining whether the incident was accidental or deliberate.

The incident has also sparked political reactions, with several leaders calling for a thorough investigation. However, officials have emphasized that conclusions will be based solely on scientific evidence and forensic analysis.

As the probe continues, questions remain over how the fire spread through multiple floors and the extent of damage caused to election-related equipment stored inside the building.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).