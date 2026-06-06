Delhi Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out at Plastic and Shoe Manufacturing Unit in Narela Industrial Area, Fire Tenders on Spot (Watch Video)

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A major fire broke out at a plastic and shoe manufacturing factory in outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area on Wednesday morning. The emergency services classified the incident as a high-severity blaze, prompting a large-scale rescue operation. According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the call regarding the incident was received around 8:45 AM. Multiple fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to battle the rapidly spreading flames. Officials reported that the fire escalated quickly across the upper floors due to a high volume of highly combustible raw materials, including plastic components, rubber, and adhesives stored inside the three-storey building. The entire premises and neighboring units were swiftly evacuated as a precautionary measure. While heavy smoke initially hampered visibility for the firefighting teams, officials have confirmed that no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Financial losses are yet to be evaluated, and an investigation into the exact cause of the fire is currently underway.

Delhi Narela Factory Fire

#WATCH | Delhi: A massive fire breaks out in a plastic factory in Narela Industrial Area. Fire tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/kjNSwQmBSF — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).