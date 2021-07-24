New Delhi, July 24: The Centre has approved a hike of 11 percent in dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and dearness relief for pensioners, under the 7th Pay Commission. From July 1, under the 7th Pay Commission, pensioners are to get 28 percent of their basic pension as DR. Ahead of the release of increased DR, the government has specified the pensioners who will receive the benefits. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Major Announcement on DA Hike for Armed Forces and Railway Employees.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare, under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions, on July 22 released an Office Memorandum (OM). The increased DR, under the 7th Pay Commission, will be paid to Civilian Central Government Pensioners/Family Pensioners including Central Government absorbed pensioners in PSU/Autonomous Bodies, according to the OM. 7th Pay Commission News Today: Here Are Latest Updates on DA Hike, Arrears and HRA.

The benefits of hike in DR will also be applicable to the Armed Forces pensioners/family Pensioners and Civilian Pensioners/Family Pensioners paid out of the Defence Service Estimates, All India Services Pensioners/Family Pensioners, Railway Pensioners/Family Pensioners, Pensioners who are in receipt of a provisional pension, The Burma Civilian Pensioners/Family Pensioners and displaced Pensioners/Family Pensioners from Pakistan.

The OM also stated that the Department of Justice will issue separate orders with regards to increased DR for retired Supreme Court and High Court judges. It may be recalled that three installments of the DA and DR which were due from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, had been frozen by the Centre in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The government has announced to restore full benefits from July 1.

