New Delhi, July 23: The Centre has approved to hike dearness allowance (DA) to 28 percent of the basic pay with effect from July 1 for central government employees, getting paid as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. But, personnel in armed forces and employees in the Railways may have to wait a bit for the benefits. The Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Railways will soon issue separate orders on DA hike for armed forced personnel and employees.

The Department of Expenditure, under the Ministry of Finance, recently issued an order for implementing hike in DA, under the 7th Pay Commission, from July 1. The order, however, specified the hike in DA will be applied to civilian employees, adding that the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Railways would issue separate orders for hike in DA for their employees receiving pay as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

"These orders shall also apply to the civilian employees paid from the Defence Services Estimates and the expenditure will be chargeable to the relevant head of the Defence Services Estimates. In respect of Armed Forces personnel and Railway employees, separate orders will be issued by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Railways, respectively," read the order. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hiked to 28%, Here's How Much a Central Government Employee's Salary Will Increase.

7th Pay Commission - DA Hike Background:

Last year, the government had approved a 4 percent increase in DA taking it to 21 percent. This was to be effective from January 1, 2020. There was an increase of 3 percent in June 2020 and in January 2021, the dearness allowance was increased once again by 4 percent. However, the Centre had put on hold these increments due to the coronavirus pandemic. These benefits have now been restored and central government employees will get 28 percent of their basic pay as DA from July 1. The government has clarified no arrears shall be paid.

