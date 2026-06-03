8th Pay Commission 2026: How Much Arrears Will Level 3 Employees Get? Check Fitment Factor-Wise Estimates

The upcoming 8th Pay Commission is expected to bring significant salary revisions for nearly 10 million central government employees and pensioners. Although the commission is still conducting consultations, experts have begun estimating potential salary hikes and arrears based on different fitment factor scenarios.

If implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2026, as widely anticipated, employees could receive substantial arrears depending on the fitment factor approved by the government. The fitment factor is the multiplier used to determine revised basic pay under a new pay commission.

Level 3 Salary Revision Under Different Fitment Factors

Under the current 7th Pay Commission pay matrix, a Level 3 employee, including positions such as Upper Division Clerks (UDCs) and Head Constables, receives a starting basic pay of INR 21,700 per month. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Minimum Basic Pay To Hit INR 51,480? What Experts Predict for the New Pay Commission.

Experts have projected the following salary outcomes under various fitment factor scenarios:

2.00 Fitment Factor: Basic pay rises to INR 43,400.

Basic pay rises to INR 43,400. 2.15 Fitment Factor: Basic pay increases to INR 46,655.

Basic pay increases to INR 46,655. 2.28 Fitment Factor: Basic pay climbs to INR 49,476.

Basic pay climbs to INR 49,476. 2.57 Fitment Factor: Basic pay reaches INR 55,769.

Estimated 20-Month Arrears for Level 3 Employees

Assuming the 8th Pay Commission recommendations are implemented after a 20-month delay while remaining effective from January 1, 2026, Level 3 employees could receive sizeable arrears based on the increase in basic pay.

2.00 Fitment Factor: Monthly increase of INR 21,700; estimated arrears of INR 4.34 lakh.

Monthly increase of INR 21,700; estimated arrears of INR 4.34 lakh. 2.15 Fitment Factor: Monthly increase of INR 24,955; estimated arrears of INR 4.99 lakh.

Monthly increase of INR 24,955; estimated arrears of INR 4.99 lakh. 2.28 Fitment Factor: Monthly increase of INR 27,776; estimated arrears of INR 5.56 lakh.

Monthly increase of INR 27,776; estimated arrears of INR 5.56 lakh. 2.57 Fitment Factor: Monthly increase of INR 34,069; estimated arrears of approximately INR 6.81 lakh.

DA, HRA and TA Impact

These arrears estimates are based solely on the difference in basic pay. Dearness Allowance (DA) is generally recalculated on the revised basic pay and may increase the final arrears amount payable to employees.

However, House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Transport Allowance (TA) are usually revised from the date of official notification and are not commonly paid retrospectively unless specifically approved by the government.

8th Pay Commission Timeline

The 8th Pay Commission, headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, is currently reviewing representations from employee associations and stakeholders. While the government has not announced a final implementation date, several experts expect the revised pay structure to be rolled out in the second half of 2027.

Employee unions, including the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), have reportedly demanded a higher fitment factor of up to 3.83 to account for inflation and rising living costs. However, analysts believe the government may ultimately settle on a fitment factor between 2.28 and 2.57 to balance employee expectations with fiscal considerations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).