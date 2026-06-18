8th Pay Commission: How To Submit Data Online for Consideration, Deadline and Key Details Explained

The 8th Pay Commission has sought data submissions from interested parties through its official 8th CPC Online Data Portal. Constituted every 10 years, the panel is expected to make significant decisions impacting salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff, by mid-2027.

Nearly 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees, are expected to be impacted by the commission's decisions.

Who Can Submit Data To The 8th CPC?

A notice on the official website states that the 8th Central Pay Commission has extensive data requirements, with links and formats seeking data being shared separately with ministries, departments, organisations, and offices. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Know How Fitment Factors Changed India's Pay Scale Structure From 1st to 7th Pay Commission.

Stakeholders include industrial and non-industrial central government employees, personnel belonging to the All India Services, Defence Forces, and Union Territories, officers and employees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, members of regulatory bodies set up under Acts of Parliament (except the Reserve Bank of India), officers and employees of the Supreme Court and High Courts whose expenditure is borne by Union Territories, judicial officers of subordinate courts in Union Territories, pensioners, service associations or unions, and central government ministries, departments, organisations, and Union Territories. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Know Why Experts Are Predicting 2.64 Fitment Factor Amid Union Demands for Higher Salary Hikes.

How To Submit Data Online

Data submission for the 8th Pay Commission is accepted only through the official online portal at data.8cpc.gov.in. Stakeholders are required to log in using their email ID and complete a captcha verification to register before making submissions.

The commission has made clear that physical documents, including Excel sheets, hard copies, or emails, will not be considered or entertained.

What Is The Deadline For Submission?

The last date for submission of data is June 30, 2026.

Separately, the committee has already closed the submission window for suggestions and memorandums on June 15. This marked the second deadline extension since the process began on March 5, following earlier cut-off dates of April 30 and May 31.

8th CPC To Hold Stakeholder Discussions Across Cities

The commission has scheduled a series of meetings with stakeholders across multiple cities:

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: June 22-23, with appointment requests due by June 10

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: July 6-7, with appointment requests due by June 15

Kolkata, West Bengal: July 9-10, with appointment requests due by June 15

When Are Final Recommendations Expected?

The 8th CPC began meetings with stakeholders in April and has further sessions planned through June and July, with more expected to be scheduled. The panel gathers inputs from labour representatives, ministries, pension bodies, central government institutions, and employee unions, before analysing the data and finalising decisions on allowances, pension formulas, and salary structures.

As per the original plan, the commission is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution on November 3, 2025, placing the earliest possible submission around February 2027.

Based on past trends, the rollout of pay commission recommendations typically takes another two to three years to complete after submission. This means salary hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).