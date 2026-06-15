8th Pay Commission Latest News: Know Why Experts Are Predicting 2.64 Fitment Factor Amid Union Demands for Higher Salary Hikes

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is finalising its initial data-gathering phase as it prepares to draft recommendations for revising the salaries, allowances, and pension structures of central government employees and retirees. As part of its nationwide evaluative roadmap, the panel has been actively touring the country to hold regional consultations with employee federations and public sector stakeholders.

To ensure maximum participation, the commission established an online deadline of June 15, for all employee unions, defence personnel, and individuals to submit their formal memorandums and structural suggestions via its official portal. The panel is currently addressing pay structures and modern inflationary pressures before delivering its final report to the Union Cabinet. 8th Pay Commission News: How Much Arrears Will Central Government Employees Accumulate? Check Projection Here.

The Fitment Factor Explained

A central point of discussion among employee unions, government stakeholders, and economists is the modification of the "fitment factor". The fitment factor serves as a baseline mathematical multiplier utilised by the Government of India to uniformly revise basic pay and pensions whenever a new pay panel is enacted. Rather than recalculating a distinct wage for every individual administrative role, the government applies this single, uniform factor to an employee's existing base salary to determine their updated baseline pay scale.

During the rollout of the 7th Pay Commission, the government established a uniform fitment factor of 2.57, calculated against cost-of-living metrics and consumer price inflation. For example, under that system, an employee earning a base salary of INR 10,000 under the preceding 6th CPC saw their basic pay automatically adjusted to INR 25,700 (INR 10,000 x 2.57).

Union Demands vs Expert Projections

Representing bodies and industrial unions have been vocal in demanding a fitment factor ranging between 3 and 5 to significantly elevate baseline earnings, according to a report by Live Hindustan. Certain proposals from employee associations seek to push the multiplier higher to achieve substantial increases in minimum wages across basic pay matrices. However, independent economic analysts and fiscal experts suggest that a multiplier of that scale remains highly improbable. Financial analysts point out that even a fractional 0.1 per cent upward adjustment translates into billions of rupees in additional stress on the central expenditure budget.

Current expert consensus leans toward a more conservative fitment factor projection of approximately 2.64. If the government decides to implement a 2.64 multiplier, an employee with an existing basic salary of INR 20,000 would observe an elevation to over INR 50,000. 8th Pay Commission: Massive Salary Hike Likely for 55 Lakh Employees, Fitment Factor May Increase Basic Pay.

Next Structural Milestones for 8th Pay Commission

The 8th Pay Commission operates within an 18-month legislative window to finalise and submit its comprehensive package of recommendations to the central government. Given its setup timeline, the definitive structural report is widely anticipated around mid-2027. Experts emphasise that even if the government aligns the final fitment factor closer to conservative fiscal estimates rather than union demands, it will still translate into an effective base salary increase of 15 per cent to 25 per cent for millions of active central public servants and pensioners across the country.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Live Hindustan), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).