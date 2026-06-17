8th Pay Commission Latest News: Know How Fitment Factors Changed India's Pay Scale Structure From 1st to 7th Pay Commission

The formal consultation window for the structural overhaul of central government salaries officially closed on June 15, marking the final deadline for stakeholders to submit their representations to the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC). With the submission phase complete, millions of active public sector employees and pensioners are shifting their focus toward upcoming panel meetings and the subsequent final report, which will outline long-term salary adjustments and updated fitment factors.

The minimum and maximum basic pay limits under the existing 7th Pay Commission structure are fixed at INR 18,000 and INR 2,50,000 per month, respectively. As the 8th Pay Commission moves into its evaluation phase, unions are advocating for an enhanced fitment factor to shield purchasing power against ongoing inflationary pressures. Has the 8th Pay Commission Extended the June 15 Memorandum Deadline Again? Check Details.

The Projected Outlook for the 8th Pay Commission

Though the panel's definitive framework remains subject to ultimate Union Cabinet approval, early debate centres tightly on the mathematical multiplier -the fitment factor - used to calculate the new basic pay. Some administrative experts suggest the government could consider a conservative baseline fitment factor of 2.15, while alternative analytical models suggest a continuation of the 7th CPC's 2.57 benchmark.

Concurrently, several prominent central employee unions and defense federations have put forth aggressive proposals requesting fitment variables ranging higher, between 3.00 and 3.83, aimed at fundamentally resetting the baseline minimum wage. The final chosen metric will conclusively dictate the updated minimum and maximum pay caps for over 1.1 crore active personnel and retirees.

Chronological Evolution: 1st to 4th Pay Commissions

India’s structured pay revision system operates on a rough decadal cycle to adjust public compensation against economic shifts. The early iterations focused on establishing basic living standards and streamlined scales:

1st Pay Commission: Implemented on April 1, 1946, it structured the newly independent system by initiating a baseline minimum monthly basic pay of INR 55 and a maximum cap of INR 2,000.

2nd Pay Commission: Taking effect on July 1, 1959, this panel revised the base baseline upward to a minimum of INR 80 per month while expanding the maximum threshold to INR 2,250.

3rd Pay Commission: Introduced on January 1, 1973, it adjusted the lowest entry-grade salary to INR 185, while capping the top tier at INR 3,500.

4th Pay Commission: Executed on January 1, 1986, this commission instituted broader running pay scales, lifting the minimum basic salary to INR 750 and the maximum limit to INR 9,000.

Modern Era Revisions: 5th to 7th Pay Commissions

The introduction of unified multipliers altered how subsequent commissions approached salary adjustments, directly linking structural modifications to percentage-based scaling:

5th Pay Commission: Implemented on January 1, 1996, the panel introduced an explicit base revision factor of 2.54. This structural change set the minimum basic pay at INR 2,550 and moved the maximum executive cap to INR 26,000.

6th Pay Commission: Enforced on January 1, 2006, it streamlined the existing systems into designated Pay Bands and Grade Pays using a standardised fitment factor of 1.86. The revision fixed the monthly entry minimum at INR 7,000 and the maximum ceiling at INR 80,000. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Know Why Experts Are Predicting 2.64 Fitment Factor Amid Union Demands for Higher Salary Hikes.

7th Pay Commission: Enacted on January 1, 2016, the current framework replaced older pay bands with a comprehensive 19-level "Pay Matrix" utilising a uniform fitment factor of 2.57. This shift yielded the current baseline minimum basic salary of INR 18,000 and a peak scale of INR 2,50,000.

The 8th Pay Commission, initially set up in late 2015 with an 18-month operational window, is continuing its direct stakeholder interactions across regional capitals throughout the summer months. A final report compilation is projected for completion closer to mid-2027.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).