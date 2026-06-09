8th Pay Commission News: How the New 3,490-Calorie Formula Could Boost Central Government Employees' Minimum Wage

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has entered a critical phase of stakeholder consultations, receiving a wide array of fiscal and structural demands from central government employee unions and pensioner associations. Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission is currently evaluating a major proposal to shift the benchmark for minimum wage calculations from an outdated nutritional formula to a modernised 3,490-calorie standard.

The committee, which includes Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council member Professor Pulak Ghosh and former IAS officer Pankaj Jain as Member-Secretary, is expected to shape the pay, allowance, and pension structures for millions of central employees. 8th Pay Commission News: How Will the Fitment Factor Impact Your Basic Salary? Check Details.

The 3,490-Calorie Formula Explained

A central pillar of the newly submitted memoranda is the "3,490-calorie formula", a methodology backed heavily by the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM). This proposal explicitly links central employee pay revisions directly to the market cost of essential food items - such as cereals, milk, and vegetables - required to fulfil a daily intake of 3,490 calories for an individual consumption unit.

Historically, central salary structures relied on a 2,700-calorie baseline derived from decades-old nutritional assumptions formulated by the late Dr Wallace Aykroyd. In its official memorandum, the NC-JCM argued that the Aykroyd formula has become entirely "outdated". The council has demanded that the commission adapt its baseline in accordance with the latest dietary guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN).

Modernising Dietary Guidelines and Activity Levels

The dietary frameworks published by the ICMR and NIN highlight that an individual's daily energy expenditure must map precisely to their level of occupational physical activity. The organisations divide these requirements into sedentary, moderate, and heavy activity brackets. According to the latest ICMR-NIN dietary guidelines for adults aged 19 to 39 years, the daily energy requirements are structured as follows:

Lifestyle Category Men Recommended Intake Women Recommended Intake Sedentary 2,110 kcal 1,660 kcal Moderate Activity 2,710 kcal 2,130 kcal Heavy Activity 3,470 kcal 2,720 kcal

By shifting the minimum wage benchmark closer to the heavy activity requirement of nearly 3,490 calories, unions aim to ensure that the lowest pay scale dynamically reflects the cost of a nutrition-rich basket of goods.

Demands Mounted Against Inflation

Food cost data has become the primary mathematical benchmark for various representation groups looking to combat inflation. Mirroring the calorie-linked arguments of the NC-JCM, the All India NPS Employees Federation (AINPSEF) also submitted a formal calculation to the 8th Pay Commission highlighting the eroding purchasing power of government workers. “The current minimum pay does not adequately compensate employees in view of inflation and rising cost of living,” the AINPSEF stated. To remedy this, the federation has proposed a baseline of INR 6,000 per consumption unit, translating to a minimum basic salary allowance of INR 30,000 for a standard family size defined as five units. 8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor: How Much Salary Hike Central Govt Employees Can Expect.

Submission Deadlines and Implementation Timeline

The 8th Pay Commission has extended its window for receiving formal suggestions and memoranda from eligible public representatives and stakeholder institutions until June 15. The commission originally opened the submission portal on March 5 before progressively extending the deadlines from April 30 to May 31, and finally to mid-June to accommodate comprehensive inputs. Following the close of the submission window, the commission will continue its formal review of data gathered from ministries, labour groups, and pension bodies. Under the current administrative plan, the 8th CPC is expected to present its final recommendation report to the Union Cabinet by mid-2027, approximately 18 months after its initial constitution.

Historically, translating a pay commission's recommendations into a full nationwide rollout takes an additional two to three years. Consequently, while the revised pay matrices are projected for announcement in 2027, their complete implementation across central departments may only be realised between 2029 and 2030.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 09:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).