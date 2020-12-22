Agra, December 22: In a tragic incident, as many as five people travelling in a car in Uttar Pradesh were burnt alive when their vehicle caught fire during the wee hours on Tuesday. According to a tweet by ANI, the five passengers were charred to death when the vehicle they were travelling in caught fire after hitting a truck on Agra-Lucknow expressway. The incident was reported from Khandauli area early on Tuesday morning. The truck driver fled from the spot and is on the run.

As soon as the incident was reported, Police rushed to the spot to take a stock of the situation. DM Prabhu N Singh was quoted by ANI saying that the cops were trying to reach the family members of the deceased people. "We are trying to reach out to next of the kin of the victims. Truck driver is missing", Singh said. The deceased were yet to identified but the car was registered on the name of a person from Lucknow, reports said. Fog Leads to Accident at Yamuna Expressway; 8 Vehicles Crash Into Each Other, 2 Dead.

The impact of the collision was so huge that the car caught flames, leaving no scope for the passengers to save themselves. According to a report by India Today, the container truck, bearing a Nagaland number, was coming from the wrong direction when it hit the car it near Khandauli area of Agra. The road mishap took place in the wee hours of Tuesday.

