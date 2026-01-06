Weather conditions across major Indian cities on Tuesday, January 6, will remain largely stable, with no widespread rainfall expected. Mumbai will see warm and sunny weather, with temperatures hovering around the low 30s. Delhi continues to experience winter chill, with dense morning fog in some areas and temperatures ranging between 8°C and 18°C. Chennai is likely to witness partly cloudy skies with comfortable humidity levels. Bengaluru and Hyderabad will enjoy dry weather and mild daytime temperatures, ideal for outdoor activities. In the north, Shimla will remain cold, with near-freezing morning temperatures and chances of light snowfall in higher areas. Kolkata is expected to stay clear and dry, with pleasant winter conditions. Cold wave conditions persist in parts of northern India. Jaipur Weather Forecast: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Conditions To Persist Through the Week, Check Details.

