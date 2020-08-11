Ahmedabad, August 11: A 32-year-old man in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat died by suicide after being reportedly under stress over his married life. The bereaved family filed a complaint with the police, accusing his wife of abetting the suicide by preventing him from sharing sexual relations with her. A probe in the matter is underway.

The deceased, identified as Surendrasinh, was an employee of the Indian Railways. He took the extreme measure of ending his life on July 27, when his parents and other family members were not at home. They had gone to attend a funeral of a relative. Ahmedabad Teen Commits Suicide After Boyfriend Leaks Intimate Video.

Surendrasinh's first marriage had ended in 2016, and in October of 2018, he was married to his second wife, Geeta.

Geeta, a divorcee who had ended two marriages earlier in her life, had allegedly taken the pledge to abstain from sexual relations. She did not sleep on the same bed with the deceased despite their marriage being nearly 21 month old, Surendrasinh's parents alleged.

Ties between the couple deteriorated earlier this year, after Geeta left for her maternal home following constant disputes between them over petty issues, reports citing the family members said. Surendrasinh had blocked Geeta's number a few weeks ago, but was reportedly depressed over the situation of his married life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).