Ahmedabad, March 14: In a shameful incident, a 26-year-old man from Ahmedabad's Naranpura allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl repeatedly. Following the crime, a complaint was lodged by the Ghatlodia police against the man, identified as Dinesh Babul. Reportedly, he was also accused of eloping with the minor and it was alleged that he carried out the heinous offence multiple times over the past 6 months in Ahmedabad and in Chotila in Surendranagar.

According to a report in Times of India, further probe revealed that the man befriended the girl about a year ago. He later lured her with not only money but also a marriage proposal. Furnishing more information on the horrific incident, an officer said that the Babul took the minor to various locations and her parents were unaware of this. As per the case details, the accused also eloped with the minor 6 months ago but they were later found by the victim's parents. However, owing to societal stigma, the parents of the victim refrained from apprising the cops about the incident. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Stabs 65-Year-Old Wife to Death, Attempts Suicide in Visakhapatnam

Meanwhile, his barbarity did not stop as Babul perpetrated the crime again and raped the minor at various hotels in Ahmedabad and Chotila. on Friday However, with the help of informers, the cops managed to get his movement details and were successful in nabbing him in connection with the case. Supreme Court Issues Notice To Woman on Husband's Divorce Plea Alleging 'Wife is Not Female'

Meanwhile, the minor was sent for medical examination and the reports confirmed that she had been raped, according to the officer.

Following this, the accused was booked under charges of kidnapping and rape. The provisions of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act have been invoked as well.

