Visakhapatnam, March 12: A shocking incident has come to light from Rolugunta Mandal where a man allegedly killed his 65-year-old wife in Kusarlapudi. Reportedly, the accused also tried to attempt suicide after killing his wife.

As per the report published by The Times of India, the deceased has been identified as Darapureddi Chinabulli, and the accused as D Venkata Ramana. Allegedly, the accused killed his wife over some family disputes. The accused stabbed his wife with a knife, However, neighbours arrived at their home when the victim raised an alarm. Maharashtra Horror: Man Slits Throats of Wife, 13-Year-Old Daughter and Hang Self to Death in Nagpur.

Following this, the accused tried jumping into well. He was rescued by the locals. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

