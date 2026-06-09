Ahmedabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Hot and Sunny with a High of 41°C

Ahmedabad residents can expect a primarily clear and warm day on Tuesday, June 09, 2026, as the city experiences sunny skies and rising temperatures. The day will begin with a comfortable 34°C, but this figure is expected to climb steadily through the morning and afternoon. While the sky will mostly remain clear, offering uninterrupted sunshine, the "feels like" temperature will make the heat more pronounced, reaching up to 39°C due to humidity levels hovering around 51% for much of the day. The wind will provide a slight respite, blowing at a moderate 10 km/h.

Current Weather in Ahmedabad, Gujarat — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 34°C Feels Like 39°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 51% Wind Speed 10 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Ahmedabad — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 09:00 34°C Mainly clear 0% 9 km/h 11:00 37°C Clear sky 0% 11 km/h 13:00 39°C Clear sky 0% 10 km/h 15:00 41°C Clear sky 0% 10 km/h 17:00 41°C Mainly clear 0% 13 km/h 19:00 36°C Clear sky 0% 15 km/h 21:00 33°C Clear sky 0% 11 km/h 23:00 32°C Thunderstorm 0% 8 km/h

Ahmedabad, Gujarat Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The Ahmedabad weather forecast indicates a significant temperature surge as the day progresses. By 11:00 AM, the mercury will rise to 37°C, clearing up to a full clear sky. This trend will continue, with temperatures peaking at a hot 41°C around 3:00 PM and remaining at this level through 5:00 PM. Despite the intense heat, the chance of rain remains at a negligible 0% during daylight hours, with the wind picking up slightly to 13 km/h by late afternoon. This consistent heat throughout the afternoon calls for vigilance against sun exposure and dehydration.

As the evening approaches, the Ahmedabad temperature will start to recede, offering some relief. By 7:00 PM, the temperature will drop to a more manageable 36°C under clear skies, with the wind increasing to 15 km/h, potentially making for a pleasant evening outdoors. The cooling trend will continue into the night, with the temperature settling at 33°C by 9:00 PM. However, the weather update for Ahmedabad hints at a late-night anomaly, with the forecast predicting a sudden thunderstorm to develop around 11:00 PM, although the rain chance is still marked at 0% at this time, suggesting a possible atmospheric disturbance rather than imminent rainfall.

Given the prevailing hot and sunny conditions, residents are advised to take necessary precautions. Light cotton clothing is recommended to stay cool throughout the day. It is crucial to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, especially during the peak heat hours between 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM. Sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses will be essential for anyone spending extended periods outdoors. Commuters should be prepared for the heat during their journeys. While the immediate forecast shows no rain, the unexpected late-night thunderstorm possibility means keeping an eye on the latest Ahmedabad weather update could be prudent, particularly for those with evening or early morning travel plans.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).