New Delhi, March 7: In an unprecedented incident, the head of a notable financial services company was removed from an international flight departing from India. The reason cited was her alleged rude behavior and arguments with the flight crew.

TOI reported that the airline agreed to accommodate the executive on the next available flight only after receiving an assurance about her future conduct. The executive, who is currently embroiled in a controversy, had boarded the business class of Air India’s Delhi-London flight on Tuesday, March 5. She reportedly began to behave rudely with the crew, which led to the cabin crew informing the captain. Air India Express Goa-Bound Flight’s Disruptive Passenger Deboarded at Bengaluru Airport for Unruly Behaviour.

Given the long duration of the flight, nearly nine hours, the captain decided not to proceed with a potentially troublesome passenger onboard and had her offloaded. This procedure, which includes offloading the checked-in baggage of the person not on board, caused a delay in the flight’s departure by about an hour. Sikandrabad-Agartala Express Train’s Passengers Deboard After Detecting Smoke in AC Coach at Berhampur Railway Station in Odisha.

An Air India spokesperson confirmed the incident on flight AI-161 of March 5, 2024. The passenger was off-boarded on the captain’s advice after an argument with crew members before the scheduled push-back. The spokesperson emphasized that Air India prioritizes the safety and security of all passengers and crew and adheres strictly to rules governing the same.

The spokesperson added that the off-boarded passenger was traveling for compelling reasons and was accommodated on a subsequent flight following a written assurance. The airline expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to other passengers due to the delay.

After being offloaded, the executive stressed the importance of her reaching London and assured the airline of her behavior. Consequently, she was accommodated on the next flight to London, which departed four hours later. The airline reiterated that unruly behavior onboard their flights is unacceptable, regardless of the passenger’s status. The safety of all flyers and crew remains their paramount concern.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2024 09:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).