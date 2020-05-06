Air India Opens Bookings to Bring Stranded Indians Back From US, London, Singapore Between May 8 and 14

Flight Operations | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 6: National carrier Air India opened the bookings on Wednesday for the special flights that will be operational from May 8-14 to bring back Indians stranded abroad. The bookings, so far, are opened for the planes that would be flying to UK capital London, Singapore and select-cities in the United States of America to facilitate the return of Indian citizens. India Likely to Operate 64 Flights From May 7 to Bring Back 15,000 Stranded Indians from 12 Countries.

"Air India opens bookings for those passengers who meet eligibility criteria and wish to travel from India to London, Singapore and select destinations in the USA on flights operating between 8th May to 14th May," said a statement issued by the state-run airliner today.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, had announced on Tuesday that the government would levy an appropriate charge on Indians who want to come back to the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the flights of Air India and its subsidiary - Air India Express - would be allowed to operate in the special circumstances.

The flights that will make a return trip from US will levy a charge of Rs 1 lakh per passenger, Puri said. Those flying back Indians from London to Delhi will charged Rs 50,000, he added. According to reports, the government is considering to fix a rate of Rs 34,000 on the Dubai-Delhi flight and Rs 12,000 on Dhaka-Delhi flight. The official confirmation is, however, awaited.

The Indian Navy has also decided to use naval ships to facilitate the return of stranded migrants from abroad. The unprecedented measure was necessitated after flights across the world were clamped down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the situation unlikely to normalise soon, the government is exploring all possible options to bring back the stranded citizens. However, only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to board the ships and planes designated for ferrying back the migrants. The respective state governments, to whom the citizens belong, are tasked to keep them in quarantine following their return.