Mumbai, March 21: Alka Kerkar, a veteran politician and former Deputy Mayor of Mumbai, passed away on Saturday, March 21, at the age of 74. A prominent figure in the city's municipal politics, Kerkar was a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and served the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for multiple terms. Her passing marks the end of a long career dedicated to local governance and social service in the metropolis.

Alka Kerkar's Career in Municipal Governance

Kerkar was a seasoned corporator who represented the H-West ward, covering parts of Bandra and Khar. Her tenure in the BMC was highlighted by her election as the Deputy Mayor in 2014, a position she held during the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance era in the civic body. Nameesh Sangalad Dies in Accident: BJP Leader Veeresh Sangalad’s 15-Year-Old Son Killed in Audi Q7 Crash While Filming Instagram Reel.

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar Condoles the Death of Alka Kerkar

Deeply saddened by the passing of Former Deputy Mayor and Ward No. 98 Corporator Alkatai Kerkar following a brief illness. A 3rd-term corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, she shared an exceptional rapport with the people of her constituency. A retired teacher,… pic.twitter.com/nuJuaxW79i — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) March 21, 2026

During her time in office, she was known for being an accessible representative who focused on grassroots issues. She frequently advocated for improved civic amenities, waste management, and the preservation of open spaces in her suburban constituency.

Political Influence and Leadership

Within the BJP, Kerkar was regarded as a steady and loyal hand. She climbed the ranks of the party’s local unit through her work with the Mahila Aghadi (women’s wing), where she mentored several younger women entering politics. Her colleagues remember her as a disciplined administrator who understood the complexities of the Mumbai municipal budget and committee proceedings. Even after her formal terms ended, she remained an active voice in party discussions regarding urban development and women's empowerment in Maharashtra.

Following the news of her demise, tributes poured in from across the political spectrum. Senior BJP leaders and former colleagues from the BMC expressed their grief, citing her dedication to the people of Mumbai. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar said that Akla Kerkar, a three-time corporator from Bandra West, was re-elected in the recent Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. "A retired teacher, she led a simple life, devoted to her party and upheld the highest standards of integrity, never allowing corruption or unauthorized practices to take root," his post added. Surbhi Khandelwal, Daughter of MP BJP Chief Hemant Khandelwal, Dies of Heart Attack After Physiotherapy Session.

Kerkar's career spanned a transformative period for Mumbai’s infrastructure. As a representative of one of the city's most high-profile wards, she navigated the challenges of balancing rapid urbanisation with the needs of local residents. She is survived by her family and a vast network of supporters who viewed her as a stalwart of the Bandra-Khar political landscape. She is survived by a son and a daughter.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 11:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).