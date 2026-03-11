Betul, March 11: Surbhi Khandelwal, the 34-year-old daughter of Madhya Pradesh BJP State President and Betul MLA Hemant Khandelwal, passed away on Wednesday morning after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. The tragic incident occurred shortly after a routine physiotherapy session at her residence in Betul. Despite immediate medical attention, she could not be revived, leaving the family and the state’s political community in deep mourning.

Surbhi, who was a special needs individual, had been receiving regular treatment for long-standing health complications. Reports indicate that her condition deteriorated rapidly following the therapy session, leading to a fatal heart attack. The news of her untimely demise prompted a wave of grief across Madhya Pradesh, with senior leaders from various political parties offering their condolences to the Khandelwal family. Bulandshahr Man Dies of Suspected Heart Attack After Overdose of S*x Enhancement Pills, Girlfriend Abandons Body in Hospital.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his profound sorrow, describing the loss as an "unbearable blow" to the family. Other prominent figures, including State Congress President Jitu Patwari and several cabinet ministers, also extended their sympathies. Arun Tupe Dies of Heart Attack: Instagram Content Creator Found Dead at Home in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The final rites for Surbhi Khandelwal are scheduled to be performed at 5:00 PM today in Betul. In light of the tragedy, several local political programs and party meetings have been postponed as a mark of respect for the grieving State President and his wife, Ritu Khandelwal.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).