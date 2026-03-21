Hubballi, March 21: A 15-year-old boy, the son of a local BJP leader, died on the spot in Hubballi on Thursday after a high-speed social media stunt went tragically wrong. The victim, identified as Nameesh Sangalad (Namish Sangalad), was a Class 9 student who had returned home from Mysuru to celebrate the Ugadi festival. The accident occurred in the Shejawadkar Layout area near Unkal when a group of teenagers attempted to film a synchronized "action brake" reel involving a luxury SUV and an electric scooter.

According to preliminary police reports, the stunt required an Audi Q7 and an Ola electric scooter to speed toward each other and swerve or brake at the final moment for dramatic effect. However, the driver of the Audi, who is also reportedly a minor, lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on with the scooter. Nameesh, who was operating the two-wheeler, sustained fatal head and leg injuries from the impact and was declared dead at the scene. Govind Parmar Dies: Gujarat BJP MLA Passes Away at 82 While Undergoing Treatment at Hospital, Party Leaders Mourn His Death.

Stunt Coordination and Mechanical Factors

The investigation revealed that the Audi Q7 involved was a 2013 model originally registered in Noida, which had been sold to a local buyer in Hubballi in 2022. Eyewitnesses and initial findings suggest the car was being driven in a "zig-zag" and negligent manner to enhance the visual appeal of the reel. The electric scooter was registered to a local resident and was being used by the teenagers for the afternoon shoot. Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar confirmed that the group was attempting a high-risk manoeuvre that left no room for error when the driver failed to apply the brakes in time.

Hubballi Police Case and Legal Action

The North Traffic Police have registered a formal case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The minor driving the Audi has been detained for questioning, and authorities have issued a notice to the owner of the luxury vehicle. Commissioner Shashikumar stated that stricter measures are being implemented to prevent parents from allowing underage children to operate high-end vehicles. A separate investigation is ongoing at the Vidyanagar police station to determine the legal responsibility of the guardians involved. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Doctor's Wife Charred to Death as Moving Car Catches Fire on Sagar-Damoh Highway.

Growing Safety Concerns Over Social Media Trends

This incident has sparked a renewed debate regarding the safety of teenagers engaging in dangerous stunts for digital engagement. Local leaders, including MLA Mahesh Tenginakai, visited the grieving family and urged the police to take decisive action against minor driving to prevent similar tragedies. The Hubballi-Dharwad police department has announced plans to intensify awareness campaigns and road patrols, specifically targeting areas popular with youth for filming social media content.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).