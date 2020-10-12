New Delhi, October 12: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged "defamatory" remarks made against judges. The decision was announced by the court after taking cognisance of the social media posts which entailed the objectionable statements against the judges and certain judgments. AP CM's Allegation of Judge-TDP Nexus Creates Flutter.

Those against whom an inquiry would be conducted by the CBI includes activists and members of the Andhra ruling YSR Congress Party. Notices were issued by the court to a total of 49 leaders of the YSRCP, reports said.

The High Court reportedly observed that the social media posts were tarnishing the image of higher judiciary. The bench said the CBI should register a case against all those among the accused who are found to be slandering the judges through their remarks, reports said.

The court also asked the Andhra Pradesh government to cooperate with the CBI, adding that some of the judgments of the HC were "misrepresented" in the social media posts, NDTV reported.

Two days earlier, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy had written an unprecedented letter to Chief Justice of India Justice SA Bobde, claiming that the second senior-most judge of Supreme Court is attempting to "influence" the Andhra HC judges. He also alleged in his letter that the judge, Justice NV Ramana, shares close ties with the state's top opposition leader and former CM Chandrababu Naidu.

