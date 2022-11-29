Guntur, November 29: The rampant killings of donkeys have gripped Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, Prakasam districts, and surrounding areas due to blind faith that their milk, meat, and blood have medicinal value. There is a superstition in the area that one can build a steel-like body if they consume donkey milk and meat and then run till the food is totally digested. The superstition led to the increased demand for donkey by-products. In some places, people have been selling donkey meat at Rs 700 to Rs 800 per kilogram. Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam District Police Rescue 36 Donkeys From Slaughter, Over 500 kg Donkey Meat Seized.

Another superstition that prevails in the region is that donkey milk can cure asthma. Due to this, the milk of donkeys is being sold at Rs 10,000 per liter, PETA's Gopal Surabathula told News18. However, no scientific data prove the medicinal value of the blood, milk, and meat of the donkey. Donkey Meat Becoming Popular in Parts of Andhra Pradesh, Illegal Slaughter on Rise: Report.

There have been reports of people smuggling donkeys to Andhra Pradesh from other states, ignoring the fact that selling donkey meat and illegal transportation of donkeys is a crime. In the first-ever large seizure of donkeys, the Prakasam district police, in a joint operation with PETA India conducted raids in the district and confiscated over 500 kg of donkey meat and 36 donkeys on November 21. On multiple occasions, the local forces have intercepted vehicles carrying donkeys and donkey meat in these regions.

Notably, the donkey is not registered as a "food animal", hence, hence, its slaughter for consumption is illegal in the country. Due to the illegal slaughter of donkeys, the population of the animal has declined by 61 percent in last seven years.

