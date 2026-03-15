Mumbai, March 15: Audi India has officially announced a price revision across its entire model range in the country, set to take effect from April 1, 2026. The German luxury automaker confirmed that vehicle prices will increase by up to 2 percent, a move primarily driven by rising input costs and fluctuations in currency exchange rates.

This adjustment marks the first price increase implemented by Audi India in the 2026 calendar year. The company noted that while it strives to absorb these economic pressures, some level of price correction is necessary to maintain business sustainability amidst ongoing global market volatility. Hyundai Venue Diesel Automatic Variant Price, Specifications and Features.

Audi Price Hike in India Due to Impact of Economic Pressures

The decision to raise prices follows a broader trend within the luxury automotive sector, as manufacturers navigate the complexities of higher production expenses and adverse currency movements. The euro–rupee exchange rate has played a significant role in this decision, as many high-end components and imported models remain sensitive to foreign exchange volatility.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director of Audi India, stated that the company remains committed to minimising the impact of these changes on customers. Despite the necessity of the price hike, the brand continues to prioritise its luxury-first approach while expanding its footprint in the Indian market.

Audi India Price Hike Announcement

The price hike announcement coincides with a period of growth for the brand’s product portfolio in India. Audi is currently preparing to launch the new SQ8 performance SUV on March 17, 2026. Bookings for the performance model have already commenced with a token amount of INR 500,000, and as it is a new launch, industry observers expect its introductory pricing to be established independently of the upcoming April adjustment. 2026 Ferrari 849 Testarossa Price in India, Specifications and Features.

For prospective buyers, the announcement provides a limited window to secure vehicles at current rates. Customers have until March 31, 2026, to complete their purchases and avoid the upcoming price increase. The current Audi India lineup includes a diverse range of sedans and SUVs, from the entry-level Q3 to the high-performance RS Q8, all of which will be subject to the new pricing structure starting next month.

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