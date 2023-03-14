New Delhi, March 14: Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "opposition members in the Parliament not allowed to speak" remark in London, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday pointed towards the Wayanad MP's "low attendance" in the Lower House.

"... Rahul Gandhi claims that he is not given the opportunity to speak in the Parliament whereas his attendance in Lok Sabha is lower than the average attendance," the Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur told the mediapersons. Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks on Democracy: Uproar in Lok Sabha With Government Demanding Congress Leader’s Apology, House Adjourned Till 2 PM.

The Minister further said Rahul Gandhi should apologise for making such remarks on foreign soil. "He should immediately apologise to the Parliament, farmers, jawans, labourers and women," Thakur added. Bharat Jodo Yatra is Not to Project Rahul Gandhi as PM Candidate for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh.

The Union Minister said that India is emerging as a global superpower under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "... but on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi's 'Cambridge cries and London lies' continues. He is not leaving any chance to insult India on foreign soil," Thakur said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2023 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).