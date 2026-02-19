New Delhi, February 19: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid respectful tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the epitome of bravery, on his birth anniversary. He further added that Shivaji Maharaj is a unique symbol of bravery, foresight and just leadership. LoP Gandhi took to his social media handle on 'X' and said, "Respectful tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the epitome of bravery, on his birth anniversary. Shivaji Maharaj is a unique symbol of bravery, foresight and just leadership."

"His life philosophy and courage inspire us to fight against injustice even today," he said. Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge also took to his social media handle on 'X' and said, "Tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great warrior, synonymous with amazing courage and bravery, founder of the Maratha Empire, efficient administrator, inspiration for India, on his birth anniversary. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: Quotes, Wishes, and Marathi Status.

Rahul Gandhi Wishes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2026

शौर्य की प्रतिमूर्ति छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज जी की जयंती पर उन्हें सादर नमन। शिवाजी महाराज वीरता, दूरदर्शिता और न्यायप्रिय नेतृत्व के अद्वितीय प्रतीक हैं। उनका जीवन दर्शन और साहस हमें आज भी अन्याय के खिलाफ लड़ने की प्रेरणा देता है। pic.twitter.com/P6hjY1KBE6 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 19, 2026

PM Narendra Modi Wishes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2026

छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज ने जन-जन के कल्याण को सदैव सर्वोपरि रखा और उनकी सुरक्षा के लिए स्वयं को समर्पित कर दिया। इसलिए उनका जीवन आज भी भारतवर्ष के लिए पथ-प्रदर्शक बना हुआ है। गोपायितारं दातारं धर्मनित्यमतन्द्रितम्। अकामद्वेषसंयुक्तमनुरज्यन्ति मानवाः।। pic.twitter.com/4yioRdkbdH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2026

Mallikarjun Kharge Wishes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2026

Best wishes to all of you on Shiv Jayanti." Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid heartfelt tributes and said that the nation bows in reverence to the visionary leader, exceptional administrator, strategic thinker, and champion of Swarajya. He said that Shivaji Maharaj’s life continues to inspire generations. “May his courage inspire us, his governance guide us, and his spirit of justice and self-respect strengthen our society,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi took to the social media platform X and shared a video message along with his tribute. In the video, the Prime Minister said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name. For us, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a deity worthy of worship. His personality was truly incredible. He established Swaraj and also embraced good governance. His life impacts us in many ways.”

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated annually on February 19 to mark the birth anniversary of one of India’s bravest and most progressive rulers. Shivaji Maharaj was the founder of the Maratha Empire and is remembered as a great military administrator and tactician. He fought and won several wars against the Mughal forces and was crowned as the ‘Chhatrapati’ (Emperor) in 1674. Shiv Jayanti 2026 Wishes, Happy Shivaji Jayanti Messages and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj HD Photos.

People across the nation, especially in Maharashtra, observe the day with pride and devotion. This year marks the 395th birth anniversary of the Maratha king. Shivaji Jayanti is observed twice a year, as per different calendars. According to the Hindu calendar, Shivaji Maharaj was born on the third day of Phalgun, while the Gregorian calendar marks his birth date as February 19.

