A gruesome double murder in Forbesganj in Bihar's Araria has left the region in a state of high tension after a minor parking dispute escalated into public beheading and retaliatory mob violence. The incident, which occurred on Thursday morning, April 9, near the Forbesganj Agricultural Market Committee gate, has triggered a fierce political debate over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Escalation of a Minor Dispute Leads To Murder

The violence began around 10:00 AM on April 9, 2026, when an argument broke out between 42-year-old pickup driver Nabi Hussain and a roadside sattu vendor, Rahul Chauhan (30). Eyewitnesses stated the altercation was triggered by where the pickup truck, which was being used to transport vegetables, was parked. Parking Dispute Turns Fatal in Araria: Driver Killed, Accused Shopkeeper Lynched by Mob.

In a sudden fit of rage, the vendor allegedly used a sharp knife to attack the driver. The force of the blow resulted in the driver's decapitation in full public view. The gruesome nature of the crime caused immediate panic among hundreds of shoppers and traders at the busy market.

Incident Shows How Utterly Law and Order Has Become in Bihar, Says Tejashwi Yadav

ये है बिहार के भयावह हालात, अररिया जिले के फारबिसगंज में एक शख़्स ने सरेआम बीच बाजार दूसरे शख्स का गला काट दिया और सैकड़ों लोगों के बीच उसका सिर लेकर घूमता रहा। बाद में मृतक के परिजनों ने हत्या करने वाले को ढूंढ़कर उसकी भी हत्या कर दी। पुलिस भी कानून व्यवस्था को संभालने की जगह… pic.twitter.com/q64AiM9d22 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 9, 2026

Retaliatory Mob Violence in Araria

Following the murder, the situation turned into a localised riot. An enraged crowd, including local residents and relatives of the victim, pursued the vendor who had reportedly fled to hide in a nearby house. The mob successfully tracked Chauhan down, dragged him back to the street, and beat him to death with sticks and rods. Reports indicate that the retaliatory killing occurred shortly after law enforcement arrived at the scene, raising questions about the police's ability to contain the agitated crowd.

Political Fallout and 'Jungle Raj' Claims by Tejashwi Yadav

The double murder has become a lightning rod for political criticism. Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav condemned the incident on social media, describing the state of affairs as a "Reign of Utter Chaos" (Mahachaupat Raj). "What could be a bigger picture of this grand mess of a regime? This incident clearly shows just how utterly broken law and order has become in Bihar," Yadav posted on X. He alleged that the NDA administration is too preoccupied with political manoeuvring and the "liquor mafia" to protect common citizens, asserting that criminals now act with absolute impunity in broad daylight. Bihar Shocker: Speech-Impaired Teen Beaten to Death in Vaishali After ‘Wrong Cheer’ During India Wicket in T20 World Cup Final.

Police Response and Community Impact

Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar reached the spot to oversee the investigation and deploy additional forces to prevent further communal or retaliatory flare-ups. While authorities maintain the situation is currently under control, the market remains partially closed, and a heavy police presence is visible throughout Forbesganj. The deceased driver, a resident of the Amauna locality in the Jogbani Nagar Parishad area in the district, is said to be survived by his wife and three children. His family has demanded a swift investigation and government compensation, maintaining that he had no prior enmity with anyone in the market.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).