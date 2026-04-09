Patna, April 9: A minor dispute over vehicle parking escalated into a double tragedy in Forbesganj, leaving two people dead and triggering tension in the locality. According to police, the incident occurred near the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) area around 9 A.M. on Thursday, where a disagreement broke out between a driver and a roadside Sattu vendor over parking. The deceased driver has been identified as Nabi Hussain, a resident of the Amauna locality in the Jogbani Nagar Parishad area in the district.

The accused shopkeeper, identified as Rahul Chauhan of Ravi Chauhan Tola, allegedly attacked Hussain with a sharp-edged weapon during the altercation, leaving him critically injured. Hussain later succumbed to his injuries. Following the attack, the accused fled the scene, prompting anger among local residents. A crowd soon gathered and launched a search for him. He was eventually found hiding in nearby bushes, after which a mob allegedly assaulted him brutally. ‘Murder’ at Sion: 15 People Allegedly Assault Garage Owner With Wire, Stumps and Bats in Mumbai Over Parking Dispute, Victim Dies at Hospital; All Accused Booked.

Rahul Chauhan also died due to the severe beating, turning the incident into a case of mob lynching. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and took control of the situation. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Mukesh Kumar Saha, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Forbesganj police station, stated that efforts are underway to identify those involved in the mob attack. “Both bodies have been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem. Those involved in the mob violence will be identified, and strict legal action will be taken,” he said. Delhi Parking Dispute Turns Violent, Clash Between Neighbours Caught on Camera in Sant Nagar.

Police have initiated a detailed investigation into the sequence of events, including the circumstances leading to the initial attack and the role of individuals involved in the mob violence. The incident highlights how minor disputes can spiral into deadly violence, raising concerns over law and order and the growing trend of mob retaliation in Bihar. "An FIR has been registered in this case in the Forbesganj police station. The family members of both deceased have been informed about the incident,” he said.

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