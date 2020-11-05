Mumbai, November 5: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in Maharashtra summoned Raigad Superintendent of Police in connection to the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami. The rights' body also sought "entire material records" related to the police action against Goswami, who was taken into custody on Wednesday in connection to an abatement to suicide case. Arnab Goswami, Arrested for Allegedly Abetting Suicide of Interior Designer, Spends Night at School Designated Jail’s COVID-19 Centre.

Goswami, who was arrested from his Mumbai-based residence in early hours of the day, was taken to Alibaug where the police case was filed against him. The Raigad SP has been asked by the Commission to appear before it by 11 am on Friday.

Update by ANI

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission issues notice to SP Raigad to be present before it tomorrow by 11 am over the arrest of Republic TV's Arnab Goswami and present entire material records before the Commission — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

The abetment to suicide case was filed by the family of architect Anvay Naik. The bereaved wife, Akansha, has alleged that her husband ended his life over not being paid his financial dues by Goswami. She claimed that her husband had left behind a suicide note which named three persons - Goswami, Firoza Sheikh and Niteish Sarda.

"My husband had written the names of three people in the suicide note, but no action was taken against them, today Maharashtra Police took action, I am thankful to them. If my husband had got the money, he would have been alive," Akansha was reported as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Goswami's arrest, however, drew fierce criticism from the Centre towards the Maharashtra government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the state-ruling regime of reminiscing the period of Emergency.

"Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency," Shah had said.

