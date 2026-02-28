Kolkata, February 28: The Trinamool Congress has nominated senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 16. If elected, Guruswamy could become India’s first openly queer Member of Parliament in the Upper House.

The announcement was made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Alongside Guruswamy, the party has fielded Babul Supriyo, former Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, and actor Koel Mallick for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Who Is Menaka Guruswamy?

Menaka Guruswamy is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India and is widely known for her role in key constitutional cases. She was among the lawyers who argued the historic challenge to Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which led to the decriminalisation of homosexuality in 2018.

Guruswamy began her legal career in 1997 under former Attorney General Ashok Desai, whom she considers her mentor. She primarily worked on litigation and constitutional matters during her early years.

She later pursued higher studies at the University of Oxford, completing her BCL, and earned an LLM from Harvard University. After a brief stint as an associate at Davis Polk and Wardwell in New York, she returned to India and established her practice in New Delhi.

Global Recognition and Achievements

In 2019, Guruswamy was named among Foreign Policy magazine’s 100 Most Influential Global Thinkers. The same year, she and her partner Arundhati Katju were featured in Time magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential People.

Her portrait is displayed at Milner Hall in Rhodes House at Oxford, making her the first Indian and only the second woman to receive the honour.

Recently, Guruswamy represented the Trinamool Congress in court proceedings challenging Enforcement Directorate searches at I-PAC offices.

With her nomination to the Rajya Sabha, Menaka Guruswamy’s potential entry into Parliament marks a significant moment in India’s political and legal history.

