New Delhi, November 11: Journalist Arnab Goswami was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The Republic TV editor-in-chief was arrested by the Maharashtra Police last week in connection to his alleged role in an abetment to suicide case. While announcing the bail order, the bench asked Arnab's counsel to deposit a bail bond of Rs 50,000. Supreme Court Questions Maharashtra Govt Over Arnab Goswami Case, Says Matter Pertains to Personal Liberty.

Along with Goswami, the two other accused in the abetment to suicide case were also granted interim relief by the apex court. The bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, while directing the Maharashtra Police to comply with the bail order, also instructed the accused to completely cooperate with the police probe.

Update by ANI

Arnab Goswami bail plea in Supreme Court: A Bench headed by Justice Chandrachud says Arnab Goswami and two other accused be released on interim bail on a bond of Rs 50,000. It directs the Commissioner of Police to ensure the order is followed immediately. https://t.co/7x9y0DjkKd — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

Goswami was arrested on November 4 from his Mumbai-based residence by a team of Maharashtra Police officials. He was taken to Raigad, where the case of abetment to suicide was registered against him by the wife of Anvay Naik -- an interior designer who died by suicide in 2018.

The local court had sent Arnab to a 14-day judicial custody, which had compelled his counsel to approach the Bombay High Court. After being denied immediate relief by the HC on Monday, his counsel had moved the Supreme Court seeking interim relief.

The abetment to suicide case against Arnab is based on the "suicide note" left behind by Anvay, in which he blamed the news anchor and two others - Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda - of not paying him dues cumulatively amounting to Rs 5.4 crore.

