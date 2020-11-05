Mumbai, November 5: The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to pass an interim order on plea of Arnab Goswami, who has been sent to 14 days judicial custody in an 2018 abetment to suicide case. A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice M S Karnik said it will hear both the sides and pass an appropriate order tomorrow i.e. November 6. It means Arnab Goswami will have to spend another night in judicial custody. Arnab Goswami Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Woman Police Officer in Mumbai.

In his plea, Goswami sought quashing of charges against him in connection with the 2018 double-suicide case of an architect Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik. Senior advocate Abad Ponda, representing Goswami, sought interim relief for his client, arguing that the commencement of new investigation after re-opening the case was contrary to well-settled principles of criminal law. Arnab Goswami Arrested: Previous Investigation Officer to Face Inquiry Over Closure of Abetment of Suicide Case Against Republic TV Editor-in-Chief.

To this, the Bombay High Court said, "We will have to issue notice to the State, to the complainant and we will hear the case on some other date after vacations. But there are other remedies. You can challenge the remand order." Goswami was arrested from his Mumbai residence on Wednesday and a local court in Alibaug sent him to 14 days judicial custody till November 18.

Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik were found hanging at their Alibaug bungalow on May 5, 2018, leaving behind a suicide note, saying they committed suicide owing to unpaid dues from Goswami's Republic TV (Rs 83 lakh) and two other companies.

