Mumbai, November 4: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered a First Information Report or FIR against Republic TV owner and Chief Editor Arnab Goswami for allegedly assaulting a female cop. According to reports, the FIR says Arnab Goswami assaulted a lady police officer when a team had reached his residence to arrest him earlier this morning. Goswami was arrested in connection with the 2018 double-suicide case.

Earlier today, a team of Mumbai and Raigad Police arrested Goswami from his Worli home and took him to Alibaug. In videos, Goswami was seen confronting cops and resisting arrest by the police. His arrest came after the Maharashtra Police reopened the case of the double-suicide of an architect Anvay Naik, 53, and his mother Kumud Naik, in her 70s - both directors of Concorde Designs Pvt. Ltd.

The mother and son were found hanging at their Alibaug bungalow on May 5, 2018, leaving behind a suicide note, saying they resorted to the extreme step owing to unpaid dues from three companies, including Goswami's Republic TV (Rs 83 lakh), Feroz Shaikh of IcastX/Skimedia (Rs 4 crore), and Niteish Sarda of Smartworks (Rs 55 lakh). FIR Against Four Journalists of Republic TV for 'Incitement to Disaffection' Among Mumbai Police Members.

Following his arrest, Goswami said that he was assaulted, his son was beaten and his in-laws were pushed aside. The family of the late architect Anvay Naik welcomed Goswami's arrest and demanded to know why he (Goswami) was accorded "privileged treatment" by the police earlier.

