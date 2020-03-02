Article 370: Supreme Court Refuses to Refer Petitions Related to Jammu and Kashmir's Special Status to Larger Bench

File image of Supreme Court. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 2: The Supreme Court on Monday, March 2, refused to refer the issue of Article 370 to a larger bench. The five-judge Supreme Court panel will continue to hear the cases related to Centre's decision of August 5, 2019, to abrogate provisions of Article 370 which gave special status to erstwhile state Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Administration Explains Benefits of Abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, NGO People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL) and an intervenor had challenged the validity of Article 370 and sought to refer the case to a larger bench. Article 370: Sovereignty of Jammu And Kashmir Was Temporary, Pakistan-Sponsored Separatists Creating Havoc, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

ANI Tweet:

Supreme Court refuse to refer to a larger bench a batch of pleas, challenging the constitutional validity of Centre's 5th August 2019 decision of abrogating provisions of Article 370. pic.twitter.com/5fXTRDBRcZ — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020

The five-judge bench, headed by Justice NV Ramana, will continue to hear the petitions related to Article 370. A total of 23 petitions have been filed in the top court on issued related to abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A.

These include petitions filed by former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Shah Faisal, leaders like Farrow Ahmad Dar and MY Tarigami, refugees from West Pakistan, and the People's Union for Civil Liberties among others.