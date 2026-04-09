A local court in Maharashtra's Nashik on Thursday, April 9, remanded self-styled godman and astrologer Ashok Kharat to five-day police custody in connection with a third case of s*xual assault. Kharat, who was already in judicial custody at Nashik Road Central Jail for previous offences, was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate B. N. Ichpurani via video conferencing.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) sought his custody to probe allegations that he s*xually exploited a seven-month pregnant woman under the pretext of performing religious rituals. Ashok Kharat Viral Videos Case: Godman Impregnated Victim, Gave Her Abortion Pills, Say Police.

Allegations of Exploitation and Black Magic Against Ashok Kharat

The latest FIR against Kharat involves a 35-year-old survivor who is the wife of a former employee at his office. According to the complaint, Kharat allegedly s*xually assaulted the woman on multiple occasions between November 2023 and December 2025. The victim claimed the abuse continued during her pregnancy, including a specific ritual conducted at a temple in Mirgaon village, Sinnar taluka, where he reportedly promised "good progeny". The SIT, led by public prosecutor Shailendra Bagde, argued that further interrogation is necessary to uncover the full extent of the operation. Bagde noted that investigators are looking into how Kharat procured various props, including toy snakes and tigers, which he allegedly used to intimidate and manipulate his clients.

Whistleblower Evidence and SIT Probe

The case gained significant momentum after the victim's husband, who had worked for Kharat since 2019, turned whistleblower. After initially doubting his wife's claims, he secretly installed a spy camera in Kharat's office, recording over 100 instances of alleged misconduct. This digital evidence, stored on a pen drive, has been handed over to the police and is considered a cornerstone of the ongoing investigation. Kharat, a former merchant navy officer who calls himself "Captain", faces a total of 12 registered cases, eight of which pertain to s*xual assault. The SIT is also investigating his financial transactions and claims that he and his family hold documents for over 52 properties. Ashok Kharat Viral Videos Scandal: Nashik ‘Godman’ Arrested in S*x Assault Case Was Named in 2022 Suicide Note.

Legal Proceedings and Security Risk in the Case

Due to the high-profile nature of the case and potential security risks, court proceedings were conducted through video link. Defense lawyer Sachin Bhate argued against the fresh remand, stating that the SIT had already explored these points in previous investigations. However, the court found merit in the SIT's plea for a deeper inquiry into the financial trail and the specific details of the third victim's ordeal. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also initiated a money-laundering probe into Kharat's assets, following announcements by the state government. The SIT has established dedicated helplines for victims, reporting an average of 15 to 20 calls daily from individuals alleging various forms of exploitation by the accused.

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Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 10:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).