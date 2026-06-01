Assam: All Students' Union Leader Madhurjya Barman Killed, Cousin Sister Critically Injured in Nalbari Attack

A 20-year-old local leader of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) was killed and his cousin sister critically injured following a violent assault in Assam's Nalbari district. The deceased, identified as Madhurjya Barman, was attacked alongside his cousin on Sunday evening, May 31, 2026, while returning home after purchasing books. The incident has triggered widespread public outrage and mass protests across the district, prompting law enforcement to deploy multiple teams to locate the primary suspect who remains at large, as reported by TOI.

According to official police reports, Barman, who served as the assistant secretary of the Paschim Nalbari Aanchalik Satra Santha—a regional unit of the AASU—was traveling by scooter with his cousin, Mridumudra Deka, through Gangapur village near Jagara. Assam Government Orders Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services in Baksa Following Violence.

Investigators stated that an individual identified as Ashik Ali, alias Roj Ali, intercepted the vehicle approximately 300 meters from Barman's residence. The assailant reportedly attacked the duo with a machete before fleeing the scene. Barman sustained severe, fatal injuries to his head and neck.

Local residents rushed both victims to the Nalbari Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared Barman dead upon arrival. Deka, who sustained grievous injuries during the struggle, was later transferred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where she remains in critical condition under intensive medical care. Karbi Anglong Violent Protest: Assam Government Orders Suspension of Internet, Mobile Data Services in 2 Districts.

Mass Protests Demand Swift Justice

The news of the killing sparked immediate unrest throughout the region. On Monday morning, June 1, hundreds of AASU activists, student leaders, and local residents took to the streets in Nalbari town to stage massive demonstration rallies. The protestors blocked key thoroughfares, raised slogans against the local administration, and demanded the immediate arrest and rigorous prosecution of the perpetrator.

Addressing the media during the rally, AASU local unit leaders expressed deep dissatisfaction over the initial pace of the police investigation.

“More than 12 hours have passed, and the police have still failed to apprehend the culprit," stated Bhabajit Bezbaruah, the vice-president of AASU's Nalbari unit. "The administration must deliver justice immediately. If the accused is not handed the strictest punishment, we will bring Nalbari to a complete standstill."

Investigation and Police Manhunt

The Nalbari district police have officially registered a case of murder and launched a coordinated investigation into the assault. Forensic teams have collected physical evidence from the crime scene, and investigators are working to establish the exact motive behind the targeted attack.

State police officials confirmed that a massive manhunt is currently underway to capture the prime suspect, Ashik Ali. AASU State President Utpal Sarma released a separate statement warning that the student body would escalate its agitation to a state-wide level if law enforcement fails to secure a breakthrough in the coming days, noting that Barman was killed while actively attempting to protect his cousin.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).