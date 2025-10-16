Baksa (Assam) [India], October 15 (ANI): The Assam Government on Wednesday ordered the temporary suspension of telecom services in Baksa following violent protests outside the district jail earlier in the day.

Vehicles were set on fire and stones were pelted outside the Baksa District jail after five accused in the Zubeen Garg death case were brought to the jail after a Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court sent them to judicial custody.

Police resorted to mild lathi charge and used tear gas shells to control the situation. The accused include main event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg (suspended APS officer) and two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

Demanding justice for Zubeen Garg, a large number of people gathered near Baksa district jail, and some among them started pelted stones targeting the vehicles carrying the accused.

Several people, including police personnel and journalists, were injured. A police official from Baksa district said that the situation is tense but under control. The Baksa district administration has imposed Section 163 BNSS to control the situation near the district jail.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday condemned the Baksa district jail violence, stating that it is not in the interest of the state.

"The incident is very unfortunate...Political parties are trying to instigate public which considers Zubeen Garg as its own. This is not in the interest of Assam. This will damage Assam for a long time," CM Himanta said.

"The manner in which anti-CAA protest damaged Assam for a long time, this will affect the state for a long time too. I appeal to the people - let those who have political motives do their work. But the common public should trust the judiciary. Assam Police will complete its investigation within the stipulated time and present all the accused of Zubeen before Court," the Chief Minister added.

Noted singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. (ANI)

