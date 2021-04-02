Guwahati, April 2: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday suspended four officials over the Assam EVM issue. The officials were found transporting the EVM, a vehicle belonging to BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul. The officials were deputed in Assam's Karimganj. The EC also issued a factual report on the incident. Re-polling was ordered No 149- Indira MV School of LAC 1 Ratabari (SC). A case was registered in the matter. Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Nothing Wrong in Tie Up With AIUDF, Party Not Communal, Says State Congress Chief Ripun Bora.

The EC, in its report, said, "Polling party 149-Indira MV School of LAC 1 Ratabari (SC) met with the incident. The party comprised a Presiding Officer and three polling personnel. They were accompanied by police personnel comprising a constable and a home guard." The presiding officer of the booth was issued a show-cause notice for violation of transport protocol.

However, EVM's seals were found intact. The poll body stated, "PO and three other officials placed under suspension. Although EVM's seals were found intact, it has been decided to do a re-poll at No 149- Indira MV School of LAC 1 Ratabari (SC)." The polled EVM comprising of BU, CU and VVPAT was deposited in the strong room. Assam Assembly Elections 2021: BJP Candidate's Vehicle Carrying Polled EVM Attacked in Patharkandi Vidhan Sabha; Case Registered.

EC's Report on Assam EVM Row:

EC's Report on Assam EVM Row:

On Thursday, unknown persons attacked the car carrying a polled electronic voting machine allegedly belonging to the BJP candidate. An FIR was lodged against unknown persons who attacked the car carrying the polled machine.

The second phase of Assembly polls was held in 39 constituencies across 13 districts of Assam on Thursday. A voter turnout of 74.76 per cent was recorded during the second phase. Polling for the third and last phase will be held on April 6. The votes will be counted on May 2, and by the evening of the day, results will be declared.

