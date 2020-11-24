Jammu, November 24: After two days of inclement weather, authorities on Monday issued avalanche warning for higher reaches of different districts in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh UTs.

An official of the Disaster Management Department said a medium danger avalanche warning has been issued for the higher reaches of Kupwara and Bandipora districts in J&K. Avalanche Warning Issued in Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla Districts of North Kashmir.

"A low danger avalanche warning has been issued for higher reaches of Ramban, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal (J&K) and Leh (Ladakh) districts," the official said.

Avalanche threat in the higher reaches of J&K has been more common during the last three decades.

Experts believe that deforestation is one major reason for avalanche occurrence. Once an avalanche rolls down the slope of a mountain bereft of its tree cover, there is nothing to check it.

